Munawar Faruqui and Ashi Singh shared a glimpse of their shoot together for an upcoming project. Check out below.

Exciting news surfaces for Ashi Singh and Munawar Faruqui‘s fans. The TV actress has been sharing photos from Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad for the past few days. However, she didn’t reveal any details about her upcoming project or her co-stars. But with the new social media update, it turns out that Ashi is pairing alongside the comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui. Let’s take a look.

Ashi Singh took to her Instagram story and shared a collage of photos uploaded by a team member of her upcoming project. The collage shows fun-filled insights from the upcoming project’s set. In the black-and-white photos, Munawar and Ashi pose with the team members after the pack-up, while their happy faces highlight their chemistry together. Sharing the photo, the team member wrote, “Focus nahi hua. ”

According to reports, Ashi Singh and Munawar Faruqui are shooting for their upcoming web series together. They are shooting in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, and the new photos behind the scenes have sparked anticipation among the fans. Well, it will be interesting what’s coming up next, as one is a comedy king and the other is a drama serial queen, so excitement builds up as comedy meets drama.

Ashi Singh has appeared in shows like Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, Aladdin—Naam Toh Suna Hoga, and Meet. Munawar, on the other hand, won the reality shows Lock Up S1 and Bigg Boss 17. She has a massive fandom on different social media handles. The teaser of his upcoming web show, First Copy, was released on Eid this year.