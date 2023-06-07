ADVERTISEMENT
Munawar Faruqui Performs Live, Sumbul Touqeer And Paras Kalnawat Attend

The famous comedian Munawar Faruqui is impressing the audience with his talent. In his latest Instagram story, he shared a glimpse of his new song launch, which was attended by many stars.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
07 Jun,2023 16:53:22
Munawar Faruqui has been in the news headlines for his new projects. Earlier, his song Noor performed well, and the audience loved his voice. In contrast, the artist announced his new project Madari in May, which is finally out. In contrast, the comedian-turned-singer is winning hearts with his talent. He performed live for the audience last night during the launch of Madari. And here is the list of stars who attended the event.

Munawar took to his Instagram story and shared a glimpse of his performance from the Madari launch party last night. Initially, he sang enthusiastically with Charan. And later, he treated his fans with another song, Noor, which still performs well online.

While the event was full of energy, light, and people, the artist enjoyed his time and couldn’t be happier. It also had many TV stars like Paras Kalnawat and Sumbul Touqeer. Munawar reshared the story where he posed with managing director Jay Mehta, famous rapper and singer King, public figure Tanmay Fadnavis and actor Paras Kalnawat.

In the next story, he reshared the photo shared by Sumbul. The duo smiled at the selfie photo, and the actress shared it with the caption, “Khatarnaaakkkk Songsss Munawar.” And he replied to her with a Thank you. Munawar Faruqui is slowly carving his niche in the music and rap world.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

