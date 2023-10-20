Digital | Celebrities

Nupur Sanon personifies beauty in a stunning Rs. 36900 green kurta and gharara set [Photos]

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
20 Oct,2023 05:05:27
Credit: Nupur Sanon Instagram

Gharara sets, they’re not just garments, they’re like portals to a world where traditional charm meets contemporary allure. When you see someone like Nupur Sanon rocking a stunning green kurta and gharara set, priced at Rs. 36,900, it’s like witnessing the embodiment of beauty in a piece of clothing. With intricate details, these ensembles take you on a journey, where every thread and every stitch seems to narrate a captivating story. So, get ready for a stylish adventure as we step into the captivating world of gharara fashion!

Decoding Nupur Sanon’s look

When Nupur Sanon steps onto the scene, you know you’re in for a treat. Recently, she graced us with her presence in a Green Kurta & Gharara Set, and the fashion universe collectively held its breath. Valued at a cool Rs. 36,900, this ensemble isn’t just clothing; it’s an ode to artistry. The green kurta and gharara combo, decked out with captivating patchwork and a delicate organza dupatta, is like poetry in fashion form, where tradition entwines seamlessly with contemporary chic.

Take a glance:

Nupur Sanon personifies beauty in a stunning Rs. 36900 green kurta and gharara set [Photos] 862736

Courtesy: Instagram

Yet, the magic doesn’t stop at the attire itself. Nupur’s sleek, straight hair flowed like a silken river, adding an aura of timeless grace to her look. Her makeup? Dewy and divine, enhancing her natural radiance with a hint of ethereal charm. And oh, the pièce de résistance – those exquisite jhumkas, adding a dash of tradition to her overall elegance. In the picture, Nupur doesn’t just look stunning; she emanates fashion aspirations, setting a lofty standard for anyone with style on their mind.

So, if you’re on a quest for a look that’s not just sophisticated but utterly captivating, this Green Kurta & Gharara Set is your go-to. It’s a glimpse into a world where every detail sings the song of grace and fashion enchantment. And in this world, darling, goals are not just met; they’re redefined with each step. After all, that’s the magic of fashion, and Nupur Sanon knows just how to cast the spell!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

