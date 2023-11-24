Only Urfi Javed can do this! Turns luxe Masaba Gupta floral saree into off-shoulder flared dress [Viral Photos]

Digital | Celebrities

Urfi Javed has always been head up with her fashion sagas. And here once again the diva has stunned us yet again with her fashion “transformer” moment.

Urfi Javed, the style maven, recently unleashed her fashion wizardry, turning a Masaba saree into a jaw-dropping off-shoulder flared dress. In a Friday Instagram story extravaganza, she showcased the sartorial journey with flair. Picture one: Urfi slaying in a lavender floral silk saree straight from the design haven of the fabulous Masaba Gupta. Picture two: Stage transformation alert! The saree shape-shifts into a stunning off-shoulder ensemble, paired effortlessly with strappy lavender heels.

Urfi turns transformer!

It’s a fashion metamorphosis only Urfi could pull off, and she owned it like a true diva. The ensemble, aptly named the “Purple Sunshine Mimosas Saree by Masaba,” comes with a price tag that adds up to Rs 17,000 – a small price for the magical fashion escapade Urfi treated us to.

From the long wavy curls to the hoop earrings, she left no style stone unturned, proving once again that when it comes to fashion, Urfi Javed is in a league of her own.

Once again, she proves that her fashion prowess knows no bounds, leaving us eagerly anticipating her next style spectacle.

