Paris To Bali: Sara Tendulkar Discovering Delights Around The World

Here check out places Sara Tendulkar has travelled to and discovered delights.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
21 Apr,2023 19:00:42
The daughter of Sachin Tendulkar, Sara Tendulkar, is a constant attraction to Indian media. She keeps buzzing over the internet for her fantastic style statement. The model and influencer Sara Tendulkar studied medicine at London University College, which makes it evident that she has travelled to the beautiful city of London. Apart from London, she has also been to different and beautiful places worldwide. Let’s check out places Sara Tendulkar has travelled throughout the world.

1) Paris, France

In 2020, Sara Tendulkar experienced the beauty of nature in Paris with her friends. And she chose a chic black puffer jacket with denim pants, white sneakers, and a handbag to roam in the city.

Paris To Bali: Sara Tendulkar Discovering Delights Around The World 799754

Paris To Bali: Sara Tendulkar Discovering Delights Around The World 799756

2) Bangkok, Thailand

Sara Tendulkar is a travel enthusiast, and her next ride took place in Bangkok, Thailand. The diva donned a bohemian outfit to serve the beautiful gardens, parks, and city of Bangkok with a cup of coffee.

Paris To Bali: Sara Tendulkar Discovering Delights Around The World 799757

3) Bali, Indonesia

The gorgeous Sara Ali Khan took time off to enjoy the beauty of nature in the green and peaceful Bali in Indonesia. The greenery, wooden place, and cosy weather set a mood.

Paris To Bali: Sara Tendulkar Discovering Delights Around The World 799758

4) London, United Kingdom

Sara Tendulkar had her best time studying in London. And this Sunday brunch with her favorite people and food seem all good and fun. Sara loves to spend time with friends.

Paris To Bali: Sara Tendulkar Discovering Delights Around The World 799759

Which is your favorite travel destination?

