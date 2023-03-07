Anushka Sen is one of the prettiest and most loved actresses and digital sensations that we have in the country. It’s been many years now that Anushka Sen has been a part of the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry since the time she’s been a child artiste and well, today, we are certainly very happy and proud of all the wonderful accolades and achievements that she’s added to her credit and name courtesy of her hard work and efforts. Anushka Sen is sensational when it comes to effortlessly grabbing hearts and attention of everyone and well, no wonder, aspiring digital sensations and influencers look upto her for lifestyle and vogue inspiration. Her Instagram content creation game is lit and well, we are always in awe of her stunning presence all the time.

While all you fans know quite a lot about Anushka Sen, one thing that not many people are perhaps aware of is the fact is that she’s a sensation who loves pet dogs. Well, whenever she gets to spend time with her furry friend, she simply never misses out on an opportunity to woo people with cuteness. Well, this time as well, it was time for Anushka Sen to enjoy some ‘Monday special’ cuddles with her furry friend and well, we are totally melting in awe for real. Well, do you all want to get a glimpse of the same as well folks? See below folks –

