[Photos] Anushka Sen dials retro glam in denim shit dress, check out

Get ready to time travel with Anushka Sen, the Baal Veer sensation who’s turning heads and dialing up the retro vibes! Picture this: Anushka rocking a snazzy white shirt dress with a denim-textured bodice that’s straight out of a ’70s dream. It’s like she raided the coolest part of your grandma’s closet, and we’re totally here for it!

But the fun doesn’t stop there – oh no! Anushka took her look to a whole new level with her hair game. Cue the drumroll for her long, wavy locks, serving up major disco vibes. And guess what? A polka dot blue headband decided to join the party! It’s like she time-traveled, raided a vintage store, and brought back the coolest accessory to grace her retro-chic ‘do.

Hold onto your seat because the glam squad didn’t leave any stone unturned. Winged eyes and pink lips joined the party, adding that modern flair to the throwback extravaganza. Anushka wasn’t just embracing retro, she was giving it a 2023 remix! And oh, let’s not forget the pièce de résistance – a stylish pearl necklace that screamed, nothing but slayage! And Anushka definitely is owning it like a boss lady.

So, there you have it, Anushka Sen taking us on a fashion rollercoaster, proving that time-traveling in style is not just reserved for sci-fi movies. Buckle up, because with Anushka, every outfit is a journey, and the destination is always a fabulous blend of past and present!