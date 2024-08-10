[Photos] Bigg Boss OTT 3 Winner Sana Makbul Flaunts Fiery Look In Black Unbuttoned Shirt And Palazzo

Sana Makbul is a well-known and skillful actress in the television industry. She became the winner of the popular reality show Bigg Boss OTT season 3. Her gorgeous personality and bold decisions engaged her audience on the show. Her acting work and social media presence are always amazing and delightful to her fans, and she shares insights on Instagram daily. Recently, the actress shared a picture of herself wearing a stunning Western outfit. Check out her look below!

Sana Makbul’s Stylish Look In All-Black Western Look-

Sana Makbul’s latest Instagram look in the unbuttoned shirt is creating a buzz. Her outfit is the epitome of modern chic and confidence. The ensemble features a simple, black half-sleeved collar shirt, kept unbuttoned to showcase her toned figure in a stylish black bralette. The actress complements the top with stunning flared palazzo pants, creating a balanced and fashionable look.

Accessories And Makeup On Black Outfit

Sana Makbul accessories her black outfit with a silver chain style necklace and ear hoops and pairs it with black shoe heels, enhancing the overall look without overwhelming it. Her makeup features sleek eyeliner, fluttery lashes, peach blushy cheeks, and glossy lips, which match her fiery and confident vibe.

The actress opts for a sleek hairstyle with a middle-partition straight hairstyle, completing the ensemble with effortless style. In the photos, Sana Makbul flashes her dazzling look in an all-black look with a killer attitude, making herself a perfect winning example for her fans.

