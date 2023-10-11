[Photos] Mr. Faisu Flaunts Toned Abs In Shirtless Avatar With His Squad

The heartthrob social media sensation Mr. Faisu has become a dream boy. With his hard work and dedication, the common boy has come a long way in his journey to success. After becoming popular on social media, his appearance at Khatron Ke Khiladi garnered him major fame. And today, he is flaunting his toned abs with his squad, making girls go crazy over him.

Mr. Faisu’s Shirtless Photos On Instagram.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Mr. Faisu shared a series of photos in a shirtless avatar as he posed with his squad. In the images, he can be seen posing with his boy’s squad, Adnaan Shaikh, a fitness model with 11.5 million followers, and Shadan Farooqui, a video creator with a 6.6 million Instagram family.

This squad of three was posing shirtless, flaunting their toned abs. Mr. Faisu, with Adnaan and Shadan, shows his charming glimpse. It seems the boys were working out in the gym and suddenly decided to treat their fans with a stunning glimpse of their gym session. They go shirtless to make girls’ hearts flutter.

In the photos, Faisu flaunts his abs, muscles, and swag in a shirtless avatar and captioned it, “Pump up #team07.”

Check out the photos here:-

