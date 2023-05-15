Rajiv Kumar talks about being part of the prestigious Sonakshi Sinha starrer project Dahaad

Rajiv Kumar is happy with his portrayal in the Amazon Prime series starring Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, Sohum Shah titled Dahaad. He expresses his gratitude and shares his experience.

Actor Rajiv Kumar who is presently seen in the Dangal show Sindoor Ki Keemat 2, is happy and excited with the kind of response he has been receiving for his portrayal in the recently released web series Dahaad, that stars Sonakshi Sinha. The series streams on Amazon Prime.

Dahaad which is Sonakshi’s debut on the OTT platform is a crime, mystery thriller about 29 innocent girls being found murdered in public toilets in many regions. The series also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Sohum Shah, Vijay Varma, Zoa Morani, Jayati Bhatia and many others. The series is directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi and is produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films.

Rajiv Kumar plays the Superintendent of Police who is answerable to all the crimes that are being notified to have happened.

Says Rajiv, “This project is a crime thriller, in which there are three protagonists in the cop roles- Sonakshi, Sohum and Gulshan. I play the SP to whom these three cop characters report to in the district. My character is in the thick and thin of all the investigations that happen in the series. The character also has a humour quotient, where he pulls the leg of Devi Singh and Bhaati’s relationship.”

“The dialogues written are very nice. The SP also tries to impress Sonakshi’s character, Bhaati when she comes to meet him. The SP has a special relationship with Parghi, played by Sohum Shah where he uses him to get information, and promises to give him a promotion. So I have a good prominence in the series and I loved shooting for it,” he states.

This is indeed a prestigious project for all the actors involved in it. And the same holds good for Rajiv too, to associate with a big banner and such a huge cast.

Rajiv is happy that his dialect is being appreciated in the series. “A lot of work went into working out the Rajasthani dialect in each and every character. It was a thoroughly professional set-up where a dialect teacher would come home to teach the dialect perfectly well. There was also a dialect tutor available all the time on set. It was great working on the series. ”

This happens to be Rajiv Kumar’s second project with Reema Kagti. “The association dates back to the days of Armaan, the film which was directed by Honey Irani, mother of Zoya and Farhan Akhtar. I had one scene with Amitabh Bachchan Sir in the film. Reema was the associate in this film. When I met Reema for Dahaad, she remembered the fact that we had worked together. It was a big achievement for me that she remembered the association,” avers Rajiv.

Overall, Rajiv states, “It was an honour to work with such a great ensemble cast in Dahaad. I enjoyed working with everyone. The series is sure to give the viewers a must-watch feeling.”

Best of luck for your next, Rajiv!!