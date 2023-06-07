Sara Tendulkar Meets With Special People; Check Out

Sachin Tendulkar‘s princess Sara Tendulkar is a regular attraction of the Indian media. She is pretty active on her social media accounts, making her fans hooked. In the latest photo dump, the diva looked gorgeous and seemed to have had a fantastic time with the special people. Read below to know who she met in London.

Sara Tendulkar took to her Instagram and shared a picture of herself with an old lady, who is the same person that the actress earlier revealed. She shared a great bond with her. The model treats her like her grandmother, and so she calls her “granny.” The duo looked beautiful together. Her granny also kissed her in a sunkissed picture. Undoubtedly the diva is adorable, and anybody will fall for her.

In the following story, she shared a picture with Punjabi singer Kanika Kapoor and her famous Bollywood friend Orhan Awasthi. The three of them posed together. Sara wore a white mini-dress with blue floral prints. At the same time, Kanika chose a stylish look in a co-ord set. And Orhan opted for a casual t-shirt and track pants style. They met for a short lunchtime and had a great time together. It seems the star is up for something, and we must until something comes up. The model will soon complete her master’s degree from London University College.

