ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Celebrities

Sara Tendulkar Meets With Special People; Check Out

Sara Tendulkar is currently completing her master's degree in London. Amidst that, the diva met some special people and spent some beautiful time with them; check out the pictures in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
07 Jun,2023 15:15:38
Sara Tendulkar Meets With Special People; Check Out

Sachin Tendulkar‘s princess Sara Tendulkar is a regular attraction of the Indian media. She is pretty active on her social media accounts, making her fans hooked. In the latest photo dump, the diva looked gorgeous and seemed to have had a fantastic time with the special people. Read below to know who she met in London.

Sara Tendulkar took to her Instagram and shared a picture of herself with an old lady, who is the same person that the actress earlier revealed. She shared a great bond with her. The model treats her like her grandmother, and so she calls her “granny.” The duo looked beautiful together. Her granny also kissed her in a sunkissed picture. Undoubtedly the diva is adorable, and anybody will fall for her.

Sara Tendulkar Meets With Special People; Check Out 813489

Sara Tendulkar Meets With Special People; Check Out 813490

In the following story, she shared a picture with Punjabi singer Kanika Kapoor and her famous Bollywood friend Orhan Awasthi. The three of them posed together. Sara wore a white mini-dress with blue floral prints. At the same time, Kanika chose a stylish look in a co-ord set. And Orhan opted for a casual t-shirt and track pants style. They met for a short lunchtime and had a great time together. It seems the star is up for something, and we must until something comes up. The model will soon complete her master’s degree from London University College.

What’s your reaction to this? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Sachin: A Billion Dreams Turns 6
Sachin: A Billion Dreams Turns 6
Sara Tendulkar Is All Set To Complete Her MSc, Submits Last Presentation
Sara Tendulkar Is All Set To Complete Her MSc, Submits Last Presentation
Lavish Lifestyle Of Sara Tendulkar, Check Out
Lavish Lifestyle Of Sara Tendulkar, Check Out
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lodges police complaint at Mumbai Crime Branch, deets inside
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lodges police complaint at Mumbai Crime Branch, deets inside
Sara Tendulkar shares super cute old video ft. Sachin Tendulkar from childhood days, (watch video)
Sara Tendulkar shares super cute old video ft. Sachin Tendulkar from childhood days, (watch video)
Sara Tendulkar And Her Obsession With Nature
Sara Tendulkar And Her Obsession With Nature
Latest Stories
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai to confess her feelings to Virat
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai to confess her feelings to Virat
Ananya Panday Wants To Be Small Again; Know Why
Ananya Panday Wants To Be Small Again; Know Why
Mouni Roy pens a heart-warming birthday wish for Ekta Kapoor, read here
Mouni Roy pens a heart-warming birthday wish for Ekta Kapoor, read here
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav accepts Kairav-Muskan union
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav accepts Kairav-Muskan union
Armaan Malik Goes Swanky In Green For Last Night Concert; See Pics
Armaan Malik Goes Swanky In Green For Last Night Concert; See Pics
Pyaar ka Punchnama fame Sonnalli Seygall ties the knot with Ashesh Sajnani
Pyaar ka Punchnama fame Sonnalli Seygall ties the knot with Ashesh Sajnani
Read Latest News