Sara Tendulkar shares super cute old video ft. Sachin Tendulkar from childhood days, (watch video)

Sara Tendulkar is one of the most loved and admired young divas and sensations that we have in the Indian digital entertainment space. She grabs a lot of attention on social media and we love it. See the latest that's happening at her end and how

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
13 May,2023 10:46:17
Sara Tendulkar is one of the most talented and incredible divas and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry. Her fans and admirers love her wholeheartedly for the right reasons and well, she certainly knows how to engage with her admirers in the right ways possible. She’s a social media icon and sensation in the true and genuine sense of the term and well, that’s why, come what may, we have loved every bit of what we have seen from her end. Well, she might not be very active on social media. However, it doesn’t change the fact that whenever she shares new and interesting photos and videos, internet loves it and for real.

Check out the latest social media activity that’s happening around Sara Tendulkar and we bet you will love it:

Whenever Sara Tendulkar shares new and engaging photos, videos and any kind of content on her social media handle, internet completely falls in love with her in the real sense of the term and we love it. Her fans and admirers go bananas whenever they see her stunning posts related to fashion and lifestyle. This time however, she’s seen making all her fans to extremely emotional as she has shared a candid video of her childhood days while playing with none other than her legendary father aka Sachin Tendulkar. Want to see it folks? Here you go –

Well, on a scale of 1-10, how much will you rate it in terms of cuteness? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

