ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Celebrities

Sara Tendulkar's Sweet Wish For Daddy Sachin Tendulkar For Birthday

Sara Tendulkar shared a sweet wish for her father, Sachin Tendulkar, on her Instagram story

Author: Aarti Tiwari
24 Apr,2023 14:04:10
Sara Tendulkar's Sweet Wish For Daddy Sachin Tendulkar For Birthday

Today is cricket, God Sachin Tendulkar‘s birthday. The model starkid shares a great bond with her daddy. And often, we have seen the father-daughter duo buzzing online. Taking advantage of the birthday occasion, Sara Tendulkar wished her father in a sweet way. Read more to know.

Sara Tendulkar’s Birthday Wish For Daddy

The gorgeous and pretty daughter Sara Tendulkar re-shared a fan edit collage picture of herself with her father, Sachin Tendulkar, wishing him for his birthday. The beautiful collage features Sara Tendulkar since she was tiny to show how she has grown along with her father over the years. Sachin Tendulkar and Sara Tendulkar, a father-daughter duo, is one of the cutest duos in showbiz.

Sara Tendulkar's Sweet Wish For Daddy Sachin Tendulkar For Birthday 800558

Sara Tendulkar Work And Social Media

Sara Tendulkar has completed her medical degree from London University College. And last year, she made her modelling debut with the Ajio clothing brand. Apart from that, the star kid is rumoured to make her Bollywood debut. But there has not been any official announcement. In contrast, Sachin Tendulkar shared that Sara Tendulkar wants to follow in her mother’s footsteps and only pursue a career in medicine. Also, Sara Tendulkar has an eye for fashion and her Instagram is proof of her sartorial fashion choice, regardless of ethnicity or Western. The diva also loves travelling to different places in the world. She has been to places like London, Bali, etc.

Thank you. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Secret Revealed: Sara Tendulkar's Toned Body
Secret Revealed: Sara Tendulkar's Toned Body
Paris To Bali: Sara Tendulkar Discovering Delights Around The World
Paris To Bali: Sara Tendulkar Discovering Delights Around The World
MC Stan Meets Cricket God Sachin Tendulkar; User Says 'Chapri Style Me...'
MC Stan Meets Cricket God Sachin Tendulkar; User Says 'Chapri Style Me...'
High Ponytail-Soft Curls: Sara Tendulkar Is A Queen Of Fashion In These Hairstyles
High Ponytail-Soft Curls: Sara Tendulkar Is A Queen Of Fashion In These Hairstyles
Sara Tendulkar Pin Points This Uncanny Resemblance Between Sachin Tendulkar And Arjun Tendulkar
Sara Tendulkar Pin Points This Uncanny Resemblance Between Sachin Tendulkar And Arjun Tendulkar
Sibling Goals: Sara Tendulkar Cheers For Brother Arjun's IPL Cricket Debut
Sibling Goals: Sara Tendulkar Cheers For Brother Arjun's IPL Cricket Debut
Latest Stories
Exclusive: Raghubir Yadav in Vaani Kapoor starrer Sarvagunn Sampanna
Exclusive: Raghubir Yadav in Vaani Kapoor starrer Sarvagunn Sampanna
Shivangi Joshi Exudes The Perfect Style In This Denim Blue Shirt Style; Check Here
Shivangi Joshi Exudes The Perfect Style In This Denim Blue Shirt Style; Check Here
Left my job at a multinational technology corporation in Australia to become an actor says Vibhav Roy from Star Bharat’s ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’
Left my job at a multinational technology corporation in Australia to become an actor says Vibhav Roy from Star Bharat’s ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’
Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 to release in cinemas on THIS date
Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 to release in cinemas on THIS date
Critics’ Choice Awards 2023 announced; Grand celebrations to be broadcast on Zee Media Network across 14 channels
Critics’ Choice Awards 2023 announced; Grand celebrations to be broadcast on Zee Media Network across 14 channels
Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan boosted the festive vibes! Single screens go with the boards of Housefull
Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan boosted the festive vibes! Single screens go with the boards of Housefull
Read Latest News