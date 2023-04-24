Sara Tendulkar's Sweet Wish For Daddy Sachin Tendulkar For Birthday

Sara Tendulkar shared a sweet wish for her father, Sachin Tendulkar, on her Instagram story

Today is cricket, God Sachin Tendulkar‘s birthday. The model starkid shares a great bond with her daddy. And often, we have seen the father-daughter duo buzzing online. Taking advantage of the birthday occasion, Sara Tendulkar wished her father in a sweet way. Read more to know.

Sara Tendulkar’s Birthday Wish For Daddy

The gorgeous and pretty daughter Sara Tendulkar re-shared a fan edit collage picture of herself with her father, Sachin Tendulkar, wishing him for his birthday. The beautiful collage features Sara Tendulkar since she was tiny to show how she has grown along with her father over the years. Sachin Tendulkar and Sara Tendulkar, a father-daughter duo, is one of the cutest duos in showbiz.

Sara Tendulkar Work And Social Media

Sara Tendulkar has completed her medical degree from London University College. And last year, she made her modelling debut with the Ajio clothing brand. Apart from that, the star kid is rumoured to make her Bollywood debut. But there has not been any official announcement. In contrast, Sachin Tendulkar shared that Sara Tendulkar wants to follow in her mother’s footsteps and only pursue a career in medicine. Also, Sara Tendulkar has an eye for fashion and her Instagram is proof of her sartorial fashion choice, regardless of ethnicity or Western. The diva also loves travelling to different places in the world. She has been to places like London, Bali, etc.

