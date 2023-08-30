Digital | Celebrities

Siddharth Nigam and Anushka Sen starrer new music video Teri Aadat 2, is creating history. The song is trending on YouTube. Check it out below in the article

The adorable on-screen ‘jodi’ Siddharth Nigam and Anushka Sen are treating fans with their new music video together. The duo are basking in glory with the success of their song ‘Teri Aadat 2’. The amazing chemistry of the duo impressed the viewers, and within two days of release, the music video achieved a remarkable feat by amassing 3 million views. And even after days, the song is buzzing in trend.

Siddharth Nigam And Anushka Sen’s Music Video Keeps Up In Trend

Taking to his Instagram account, Siddharth Nigam revealed that the new music video is still trending on YouTube. The song is trending at #5 in the music section on YouTube. In the caption, he wrote, “Agg laga di hamne kab ki un sarey jazbataon main (with a fire and a red heart emoji) #TeriAadat2 #Trending.”

The song is sung and composed by Abhi Dutt. The lyrics are by Aseem Ahmed Abbasee and produced by Aishwarya Tripathi. This beautiful saga is an emotion of love and betrayal in the musical journey of ‘Teri Aadat 2’.

Both Siddharth Nigam and Anushka Sen carved their niche in the Indian television world with their versatile and talented performance on screen. They are heartthrobs in the entertainment industry.

So, are you guys enjoying the trending song ‘Teri Aadat 2’ on YouTube? Please share your views in the comments section below.