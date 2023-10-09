Steal These Casuals From Anushka Sen's Wardrobe To Slay Your Vacations

Anushka Sen is a travel enthusiast; she has traveled to beautiful cities across the globe. Recently, she celebrated her birthday in New York City and later had a great time surfing other places with her parents. She revealed on her social media handle that she has traveled to 15 countries with her two favorite people, her parents. On the other hand, throughout her vacation posts, we couldn’t get enough of her style, which was all about fun, comfort, and funkiness. So here we share some casual collections of Anushka Sen to steal for your vacations.

1) This comfortable bohemian blue printed maxi dress that Anushka Sen slays with chunky white shoes, glasses, and makeup on her Miami trip is perfect for your summer vacation.

2) Some statement and sophisticated style in this bold strapless blue corset top with a grey mini skirt is perfect for street style with a good pair of shoes, glasses, and a sling bag.

3) No fashion file is complete without denim. Anushka Sen exudes irresistible charm in this wrapped white and black crop top paired with grey ripped denim. She adds comfort with the chunky shoes and transport glasses, and bold red lips elevate glamour on her birthday in New York.

4) Be the bold and beautiful version of yourself; steal this amazing floral printed monokini for that must-go beach vacation just like Anushka in Los Angeles.

5) Be the beautiful and gorgeous self with the floral printed mini dress inspired by Anushka Sen. She makes it more fun with accessories, a sling bag, and glasses.

So, did you like Anushka Sen’s vacation fashion file from maxi dress to mini dress? Please let us know in the comments.