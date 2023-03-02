Surbhi Jyoti and Mouni Roy are always synonymous to sensuality. Given their regular Instagram posts, there’s been no day, that these beauties haven’t given us rampant sass with their pictures and posts on social media. Owing to that, here we have shared their very latest ones from the timeline, as they prompt and exude with pure glam.

Surbhi Jyoti, the Qubool Hai actress has always been our favourites. With her amazing work on the screen, the actress became a household name after she got featured as a lead in Qubool Hai. The show also featured Karan Singh Grover in the male lead. Their chemistry became the talk of the town in no time. Owing to that, Surbhi earned her own niche in the tv industry.

As of now, Jyoti owns a huge fanbase on her Instagram too. All thanks to her stunning posts and pictures that they share on their Instagram handles. As of now, Surbhi has shared a beautiful sunkissed moment, wearing an off-shoulder outfit. The actress completed the look with her long beautiful hair. For makeup, she decked it up with kohled eyes and nude lips. The actress shared an array of pictures going all sunkissed.

Mouni Roy on the other hand, took to her Insstagram handle to share a set of pictures. She is looking grand in her pink peachy embellished saree. She teamed it with matching sleeveless blouse. The actress rounded it off with a pair of gorgeous chandbalis. Her make up looked on point, as she decked it up with smokey eyes and nude lips.

Here take a look-