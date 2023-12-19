Temptation Island Fame Akshay Bindra gets talking about his experience being part of the reality show

Akshay Bindra who was recently seen in the show Temptation Island shares that he took on this show because it will give him good exposure and reach a vast audience. He adds that he was quite indecisive about taking decisions for a few months but his mom told him that until he doesn’t take one, he would not know about a good choice or a bad choice. So he took this opportunity and went ahead with being a wild card entry on the show.

Read on to know his thoughts.

Why did you take this show?

Good question, well it was too tempting!! I took on this show cause it can get me good exposure to a vast audience. And that’s exactly what I need as of now.

Do you think you can fall in love on a reality show?

Why not, if you’re with some girl for a month, totally disconnected from the outside world, you definitely can.

Coming from a theatre background and after doing some good work, do you think this reality show is a good career choice?

I’ve lately been very indecisive about making decisions. But recently my mother told me, that until you don’t take one, how will you get to know if it’s a good choice or a bad one. So I jumped in to see.

In today’s time, whether an actor is talented or not, their social media is full of acting & dancing reels, but you don’t indulge in it. Why?

That’s because I am not too phone or computer-savvy. Plus when everyone is making reels, I am practicing my craft. Will help me in the long run.

What do you have to say about Mouni Roy and Karan Kundra?

Mouni, I don’t know personally but she has worked hard and has come a long way. I’ve met her once through a common friend in Delhi. And Karan is a chiller, I know him through our common friend Jessica. He also has worked hard and created a name for himself. I am excited to work with them on the show.

Any game plans that you have strategized for the show?

No not really, I am just going to enjoy and be in the moment. Follow what’s right.

Wild card entries mostly don’t win the show, do you believe in this theory?

Nah I don’t believe in all this, if it is written, then no one can stop me.

You are a good chef too, what are your special dishes? Will we see you make your way to a girl’s heart through your delicacies?

Yes that I’ve thought of, I’ll try to woo the girls with my lip-smacking dishes. Thai curry, white sauce pasta, red sauce, a few salads and some amazing home-cooked food.

As an actor, which are the roles that you would really love to play?

I love playing meaty roles, I like the graph in a character as it holds the audience’s attention and allows me to play with my craft.

Which directors and actors you would like to work with in future?

Oh it’s a never-ending list, but for starters, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee, Nassir Sir, Deepika Padukone, also, Kiara Advani and Wamiqa.

And directors- Anurag sir, Sanjay Leela sir, Karan Johar, Yash Chopra, Nitesh Tiwari, and the list goes on.

You are a classical singer and play guitar, will we see you wooing girls in a musical andaz?

Well I am not a professional singer, I love to sing as it helps me relax and gives me a better command over my voice while a dub. I don’t know, it totally depends if the girl wants to become deaf with my singing.

What are your other upcoming projects?

Nothing as of now, besides a play in December

Have you ever thought of giving playback singing a shot?

Yes, I have and I will by 2025. I am currently working on it and this takes a lot of time as I haven’t been singing since my childhood. I just started and it will take time.