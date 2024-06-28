Thara Bhai slams Elvish Yadav; supports Shivani Kumari in ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’

It has just been a week since Bigg Boss OTT 3 began and there has already been an array of developments to look forward to. So far, the likes of Shivani Kumari, Ranvir Shorey and a select few others have made an impact in one way or another thus sparking conversations and controversies everywhere.

However, when it comes to Kumari especially, the lady has become the subject of immense trolling outside where the likes of Maxxtern and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, Elvish Yadav went on to make remarks about her.

And now, Thara Bhai Joginder has come forward to not only offer his support to Shivani Kumari but also slam the aforementioned names.

In a video put by him, firstly Joginder went on to mention how Kumari is being trolled by Maxxtern and Elvish Yadav among others and then went on to call out everyone asking what is her fault after all; and why is she being called ‘gawar’

He mentioned that she is being trolled for being a villager where 90% of our population belongs to the villages.

He also called out the people who think UP is the largest and biggest state of India saying that your girl (Kumari) has gone in the show and she is the one being disrespected.

He also said that if this girl keeps getting trolled and disrespected like this, this isn’t her disrespect but the trolling of that 90 % population-

Shivani Kumari’s antics and being herself has been the subject of the week on multiple occasions and her clashes with Ranvir Shorey has gotten the maximum attention.