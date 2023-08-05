ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Celebrities

The Archies' Suhana Khan Is Obsessed With Goa Vacation; See Pics

Suhana Khan is currently enjoying her Goa vacation. The actress shared new pictures from her trip with her fans in her latest Instagram dump. Check it out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
05 Aug,2023 08:10:56
The Archies' Suhana Khan Is Obsessed With Goa Vacation; See Pics 840691

Suhana Khan, the daughter of the King of Bollywood, aka Shah Rukh Khan, is all set to mark her debut with The Archies. However, the starkid actress is currently busy enjoying her vacations in Goa. The diva didn’t hesitate to share the amazing pictures on her social media handle and express the love she has for the place.

Suhana Khan’s Goa Vacation Love

The starkid made it simple yet attractive with her casual style for the vacation. She wore a grey crop top paired with blue denim in the first picture. Her tied hairstyle, black shoulder bag, and black glasses rounded her appearance.

Suhana couldn’t get over the amazing feel, weather, and places in Goa. She posed for selfies and pictures with full excitement. The mouth-watering dishes enriched with nutrients made her feel wow. She smiled for selfies with her friends. The actress ended her day with a cozy time near the beach, witnessing the sunset.

Suhana Khan, in the caption, wrote, “I love Goa.” All the beautiful and fun pictures show her happy time with her friends in Goa. Goa is India’s most favorite vacation destination for celebrities as well as for the common people. This time Suhana had an amazing time there.

The Archies' Suhana Khan Is Obsessed With Goa Vacation; See Pics 840685

The Archies' Suhana Khan Is Obsessed With Goa Vacation; See Pics 840686

The Archies' Suhana Khan Is Obsessed With Goa Vacation; See Pics 840687

The Archies' Suhana Khan Is Obsessed With Goa Vacation; See Pics 840688

The Archies' Suhana Khan Is Obsessed With Goa Vacation; See Pics 840689

The Archies' Suhana Khan Is Obsessed With Goa Vacation; See Pics 840690

Did you like Suhana Khan’s Goa vacation diaries? Please drop your views in the comments box and follow IWMBuzz.com for more updates in the future.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Netizens compare Shanaya Kapoor’s south debut ‘Vrushabha’ with Suhana Khan’s ‘The Archies’, praise latter 834502
Netizens compare Shanaya Kapoor’s south debut ‘Vrushabha’ with Suhana Khan’s ‘The Archies’, praise latter
Revealed Agastya Nanda Is Archie, Khushi Kapoor Is Betty, Suhana Khan is Veronica In Zoya Akhtar’s Film 834082
Revealed Agastya Nanda Is Archie, Khushi Kapoor Is Betty, Suhana Khan is Veronica In Zoya Akhtar’s Film
Ananya Panday thinks Suhana Khan is her ‘healthy competition’, read 824039
Ananya Panday thinks Suhana Khan is her ‘healthy competition’, read
Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, And Shanaya Kapoor Look Adorable Recreating Childhood Memories 819304
Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, And Shanaya Kapoor Look Adorable Recreating Childhood Memories
Suhana Khan buys swanky property in Alibaug near Mumbai, deets inside 819177
Suhana Khan buys swanky property in Alibaug near Mumbai, deets inside
Shah Rukh and Suhana Khan cheer for KKR in game Vs RCB, actor teaches 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' step to Virat Kohli 794599
Shah Rukh and Suhana Khan cheer for KKR in game Vs RCB, actor teaches ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ step to Virat Kohli
Latest Stories
Siddharth Nigam Sets Hearts Racing Shirtless Look, Flaunts Chiseled Physique 840622
Siddharth Nigam Sets Hearts Racing Shirtless Look, Flaunts Chiseled Physique
Mouni Roy's 'Home Sick' Vibes In Pictures 840512
Mouni Roy’s ‘Home Sick’ Vibes In Pictures
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani fame Alia Bhatt exudes elegance in a pink chiffon saree 840605
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani fame Alia Bhatt exudes elegance in a pink chiffon saree
Hina Khan Is All 'Chic' And 'Bold' In Red Pantsuit; See Here 840532
Hina Khan Is All ‘Chic’ And ‘Bold’ In Red Pantsuit; See Here
Watch: Ayesha Singh High On 'Kaavaalaa' Fever In Desi Barbie Avatar 840508
Watch: Ayesha Singh High On ‘Kaavaalaa’ Fever In Desi Barbie Avatar
Everything You Want To Know About Apple iPhone 15 Series Launch 840637
Everything You Want To Know About Apple iPhone 15 Series Launch
Read Latest News