The Archies' Suhana Khan Is Obsessed With Goa Vacation; See Pics

Suhana Khan, the daughter of the King of Bollywood, aka Shah Rukh Khan, is all set to mark her debut with The Archies. However, the starkid actress is currently busy enjoying her vacations in Goa. The diva didn’t hesitate to share the amazing pictures on her social media handle and express the love she has for the place.

Suhana Khan’s Goa Vacation Love

The starkid made it simple yet attractive with her casual style for the vacation. She wore a grey crop top paired with blue denim in the first picture. Her tied hairstyle, black shoulder bag, and black glasses rounded her appearance.

Suhana couldn’t get over the amazing feel, weather, and places in Goa. She posed for selfies and pictures with full excitement. The mouth-watering dishes enriched with nutrients made her feel wow. She smiled for selfies with her friends. The actress ended her day with a cozy time near the beach, witnessing the sunset.

Suhana Khan, in the caption, wrote, “I love Goa.” All the beautiful and fun pictures show her happy time with her friends in Goa. Goa is India’s most favorite vacation destination for celebrities as well as for the common people. This time Suhana had an amazing time there.

