The response to the 28-minute monologue by Ravie Dubey in Lakhan Leela Bhargava has been fabulous: Producer Saurabh Tewari

Lakhan Leela Bhargava the newest web series produced by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia achieved an enormous feat recently for its amazing monologue that was on display. The 28-minute monologue had actor Ravie Dubey performing it with great acclaim. The monologue was written by Writer Sharad Trippathi. Lakhan Leela Bhargava is presently steaming on Jio Cinema.

The readers here who have seen it will agree with us that this monologue was something out-of-the-books and took the internet by storm. This display coming from versatile actor Ravie Dubey has garnered huge appreciation with even Film Critic Taran Adarsh taking note of it and taking time to appreciate it with a post on social media.

We at IWMBuzz.com talked to Producer Saurabh Tewari about the monologue and how it was conceived and executed.

Says Saurabh Tewari, “Ya, it was a difficult one to pull. The idea to do the longest monologue was Ravie’s. Our team didn’t sleep the whole night before the shoot and was relentlessly preparing for it. The next day post all the tiring rehearsal sessions, finally the monologue was shot on a multicam set-up. It is one of its kind and a great feeling when the effort is appreciated.”

“Execution of the sequence has been very satisfying. As I said, the execution needed lots of prep from multi-cam rehearsals to performance. The major pressure was on Ravie to perform nonstop without a fumble or a drop and for the DOP to capture every nuance of the sequence well. We failed in the initial attempts but finally got it,” he adds.

Gratified by the huge response and appreciation coming in, Producer Saurabh Tewari says, “Response and acknowledgement has been fabulous. Taran Adarsh tweeted and we are glad that this effort has been taken note of. Ravie and I have been getting non-stop positive responses from all over.”

Truly, if you have still not seen in monologue in Lakhan Leela Bhargava, you can watch it now!!