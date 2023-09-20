Digital | Celebrities

The response to the 28-minute monologue by Ravie Dubey in Lakhan Leela Bhargava has been fabulous: Producer Saurabh Tewari

The recent web series on Jio Cinema, Lakhan Leela Bhargava, produced by Saurabh Tewari's Parin Multimedia had a monologue which was performed by Ravie Dubey. The sequence is garnering a great response and the Producer talks about it.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
20 Sep,2023 16:15:22
The response to the 28-minute monologue by Ravie Dubey in Lakhan Leela Bhargava has been fabulous: Producer Saurabh Tewari 853383

Lakhan Leela Bhargava the newest web series produced by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia achieved an enormous feat recently for its amazing monologue that was on display. The 28-minute monologue had actor Ravie Dubey performing it with great acclaim. The monologue was written by Writer Sharad Trippathi. Lakhan Leela Bhargava is presently steaming on Jio Cinema.

The readers here who have seen it will agree with us that this monologue was something out-of-the-books and took the internet by storm. This display coming from versatile actor Ravie Dubey has garnered huge appreciation with even Film Critic Taran Adarsh taking note of it and taking time to appreciate it with a post on social media.

We at IWMBuzz.com talked to Producer Saurabh Tewari about the monologue and how it was conceived and executed.

Says Saurabh Tewari, “Ya, it was a difficult one to pull. The idea to do the longest monologue was Ravie’s. Our team didn’t sleep the whole night before the shoot and was relentlessly preparing for it. The next day post all the tiring rehearsal sessions, finally the monologue was shot on a multicam set-up. It is one of its kind and a great feeling when the effort is appreciated.”

“Execution of the sequence has been very satisfying. As I said, the execution needed lots of prep from multi-cam rehearsals to performance. The major pressure was on Ravie to perform nonstop without a fumble or a drop and for the DOP to capture every nuance of the sequence well. We failed in the initial attempts but finally got it,” he adds.

Gratified by the huge response and appreciation coming in, Producer Saurabh Tewari says, “Response and acknowledgement has been fabulous. Taran Adarsh tweeted and we are glad that this effort has been taken note of. Ravie and I have been getting non-stop positive responses from all over.”

Truly, if you have still not seen in monologue in Lakhan Leela Bhargava, you can watch it now!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

I would love to indulge in Formula 1 if given a chance: Siddharth Shaw 853385
I would love to indulge in Formula 1 if given a chance: Siddharth Shaw
#GaneshChaturthi2023: We have been welcoming Bappa home for 30 years now: Ekta Saraiya 853382
#GaneshChaturthi2023: We have been welcoming Bappa home for 30 years now: Ekta Saraiya
#GaneshChaturthi2023: We have a grand decor set up for Ganpati Bappa with real flowers: Indira Krishnan 853381
#GaneshChaturthi2023: We have a grand decor set up for Ganpati Bappa with real flowers: Indira Krishnan
Exclusive: Nasirr Khan joins the cast of Siddharth Kumar Tewary's Colors show Chand Jalne Laga 853293
Exclusive: Nasirr Khan joins the cast of Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Colors show Chand Jalne Laga
Courtyard is the favourite corner in my house: Sonia Singh 853268
Courtyard is the favourite corner in my house: Sonia Singh
I am eager to put in a lot of hard work to impress my audience yet again: Devoleena Bhattacharjee on her comeback with Dil Diyaan Gallaan 853081
I am eager to put in a lot of hard work to impress my audience yet again: Devoleena Bhattacharjee on her comeback with Dil Diyaan Gallaan

Latest Stories

Amazon miniTV drops the trailer for its upcoming teen drama ‘Campus Beats' 853505
Amazon miniTV drops the trailer for its upcoming teen drama ‘Campus Beats’
Katha Ankahee spoiler: Aarav hugs Viaan after seeing his new room 853501
Katha Ankahee spoiler: Aarav hugs Viaan after seeing his new room
Delhi High Court Orders WhatsApp and Telegram to Reveal Identities of Jawan Pirates!* 853481
Delhi High Court Orders WhatsApp and Telegram to Reveal Identities of Jawan Pirates!*
Happy Festivities! Alia Bhatt takes traditional twirl in fiery orange saree with mirror embellished sleeveless blouse design 853364
Happy Festivities! Alia Bhatt takes traditional twirl in fiery orange saree with mirror embellished sleeveless blouse design
Junooniyatt spoiler: Dolly kicks Elahi out of the house 853460
Junooniyatt spoiler: Dolly kicks Elahi out of the house
Mahesh Bhatt Gets A Surprise Call On His Birthday 853423
Mahesh Bhatt Gets A Surprise Call On His Birthday
Read Latest News