Anushka Sen and her love for travel has always been evident. Time and again the actress has shared instances on her social media handle, where she has been spotted having a blast strolling around the world. As of now, the actress has shared series of pictures from her trip to World Blue Mountains. She was there with her family.

Anushka shares pictures from World Blue Mountains

In the pictures, we can see Anushka Sen wearing a stunning black bodycon dress. She completed the look with her long gorgeous tresses. For makeup, the actress decked it up with dewy soft eye makeup look, nude pink lips and a gorgeous smile. The actress rounded it off with a stylish orange-beige designer bag. Going all smiles and lost in the serene nature, the actress prompted nothing but travel goals.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Mountains, rains and family, perfect day”

Here take a look-

The actress wen on to share some more pictures with her parents too. It’s truly a delightful moment to watch on the series.

Work Front

Anushka Sen has come a long way ever since her portrayal in the show Baal Veer. She became popular with her work in the show. Later to that, she got featured in some other daily soaps too. The actress has also featured in countless music videos to date. Needless to say all of them became classic hits. The actress has also bagged two back-to-back K-dramas on the row. She is also a leading influencer on Instagram.