Urfi Javed drops a quirky 2023 rewind [Photodump Alert]

Urfi Javed shared a series of captivating snapshots showcasing her diverse styles and moments throughout the year. The first photo captured Urfi in a chic black deep-neck blouse paired with a sheer see-through saree, accentuated by bold makeup and a sleek hairbun. The actress exuded confidence as she posed alongside her entire team, creating a striking visual.

The second photo unveiled a different side of Urfi, donning a purple bathrobe with hair rollers and minimal makeup. Adopting a playful and quirky pose, she added a touch of humour to the rewind.

Switching gears once again, the third picture showcased Urfi in a white bikini set, adorned with a bejeweled fishnet dress. Complementing the look with a stylish ponytail featuring front bangs and bold makeup, she shared more behind-the-scenes moments from the photoshoot, reflecting her vibrant personality.

Check out photos here below:

In addition to her glamorous escapades, Urfi took a moment to highlight special moments spent with friends. However, the actress also revealed a more personal side by offering a sneak peek into her time in the hospital. Accompanying the photo series, Urfi candidly shared, “I’ve been extremely unwell since the start of the new year, so here’s a few throwbacks,” shedding light on the challenges she faced amid her glamorous year-in-review.

Netizens React

One wrote, “Suddenly everyone is giving blessings, bishes should know they ain’t gonna receive that from US tho”

Another wrote, “Get well soon love.

May the force be with u always.”