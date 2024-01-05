Digital | Celebrities

Urfi Javed goes quirky in heart cutout LBD, Check out

Urfi Javed continues to be the fashion queen in a stunning heart cutout LBD. She dropped a stunning video on her social media handle, and we are in awe

Author: Subhash K Jha
Urfi Javed, the undisputed queen of fashion surprises, has once again unleashed her style wizardry, leaving us all in awe! In her latest Instagram escapade, the diva flaunted a head-turning Little Black Dress (LBD) that’s not just your ordinary LBD – it’s a quirky masterpiece!

All stunner! Urfi Javed stuns in heart cutout LBD

Picture this: an off-shoulder wonder with not one, but two heart-shaped cutouts stealing the spotlight. Where, you ask? Well, one nestled on the waist and another daringly on the thighs! But that’s not all – these heart cutouts aren’t just any cutouts; they’re elegantly outlined with silver sequins, adding a touch of glam to the bold design.

Check out Urfi’s look here:

Urfi Javed goes quirky in heart cutout LBD, Check out 876943

Urfi Javed goes quirky in heart cutout LBD, Check out 876944

Urfi Javed goes quirky in heart cutout LBD, Check out 876945

Urfi Javed goes quirky in heart cutout LBD, Check out 876946

Urfi didn’t stop there – she elevated the look with a low-tied hairbun, letting her front locks playfully dance with the wind. The overall effect? Absolute fashion enchantment! And let’s talk makeup – the diva opted for a minimalist approach with dewy eyes and nude lips, proving that sometimes, less is indeed more.

It’s safe to say that Urfi Javed doesn’t just follow trends; she creates them. This LBD extravaganza is a testament to her fearless approach to fashion, where every outfit is a canvas for her unique expression. So, if you thought you’ve seen it all, think again – because Urfi Javed just redefined the game with a heart-stopping LBD that’s as bold and dazzling as the diva herself!

