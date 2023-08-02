ADVERTISEMENT
Urfi Javed Is All 'Colors' And 'Shimmer' In Fringy Jacket And Netted Trouser (New Pics Alert)

Urfi Javed, in the latest Instagram pictures, lits up the disco mood with all colors and shimmer in a fringy top and trousers. Check it out in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
02 Aug,2023 03:30:20
Urfi Javed Is All 'Colors' And 'Shimmer' In Fringy Jacket And Netted Trouser (New Pics Alert) 839752

Urfi Javed, the queen of fashion, has never disappointed her fans when it comes to style. Her exquisite experiments in her everyday avatars have left the viewers in awe. Today yet again is buzzing in headlines for her colorful and shimmery glam.

Urfi Javed’s New Disco Avatar

The famous designer Ken Ferns shared a new look of Urfi Javed. She ditched the bralette and donned a colorful fringy jacket with pink high-waist transparent trousers secured with a white belt.

Urfi accessorized her look with Curio Cottage gold long earrings. While her sleek hairstyle blushed cheeks, pink eye shadow, and glossy pink lips rounded her glam. She turned muse in this disco avatar. Her every look is unique and something unique.

Urfi Javed Is All 'Colors' And 'Shimmer' In Fringy Jacket And Netted Trouser (New Pics Alert) 839749

Urfi Javed Is All 'Colors' And 'Shimmer' In Fringy Jacket And Netted Trouser (New Pics Alert) 839750

Urfi Javed Is All 'Colors' And 'Shimmer' In Fringy Jacket And Netted Trouser (New Pics Alert) 839751

The actress was captured by the renowned name Dabboo Ratnani. She posed like a queen keeping her hands in the air. She knows to grab attention with her unique style.

Earlier, she turned Barbie in a heart-shaped low-neckline dress with her matching hairstyle. Her every avatar screams attention, and undoubtedly netizens get trapped in the world of glamour.

The fashion queen carved a niche in the industry with her unique style. She has styled herself with experimenting looks in razor dress, sack dress, snaps dress, and many others.

Did you like Urfi Javed’s new avatar? Please drop your views in the comments box. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

