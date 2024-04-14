Urfi Javed Looks Like a Barbie Girl in a White Silicone Dress, Orry Can’t Stop Laughing

Urfi Javed is a true fashion lover known for her unique fashion ideas. The actress gained popularity after appearing on Bigg Boss OTT and has since earned headlines for her unique style. Urfi, known for pushing the frontiers of fashion, frequently shares peeks of her sartorial escapades on Instagram. In the latest look, the actress appeared in a white silicone dress. Take a look below.

Urfi Javed’s White Silicone Dress Appearance-

Urfi Javed, a fashion slayer, is back in the spotlight thanks to her ethereal style. As always, many Urfi photographs are becoming viral on Instagram. The diva wore a white sleeveless bikini with a high turtle neckline secured by gold buckles, a sleeveless bust and midriff fitted, and a flared midi dress. Marina Hoermanseder designed this unique dress.

Urfi’s Glam Appearance-

For her hair, Urfi opted for a side-parted sleek straight hairstyle, adding a modern and chic touch to her look. The diva went for a glamorous look with pale pink shimmery eyeshadow, black mascara, highlighted blushy cheeks and glossy lips, perfectly complementing her outfit. She rounded off her look with silver and white studded earrings, a black anklet, and transparent heels.

Orry‘s Comment on Urfi’s Instagram Post-

He laughed at her caption and wrote, “😂 caption.”

Did you like Urfi’s latest appearance in a white Silicone dress? Share your opinions in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.