Urfi Javed Makes A Bold Fashion Statement In A Printed Bralette, Black Cut-out Top And Mini Skirt

Urfi Javed, the undisputed fashion queen, consistently surprises us with her unique style and distinctive outfits. Her fashion evolution is a testament to her creativity and willingness to experiment. Today, she unveils a new look in a printed bralette with a black cut-out top and a printed mini skirt. Please take a look below and witness her style appearance.

Urfi Javed’s Unique Customized Outfit Appearance-

Urfi Javed’s confidence and boldness are beautifully reflected in her unique outfit. The printed strappy, infinity-shaped bralette and the black cut-out crop top with a round neckline create a striking contrast, which adds visual interest to the ensemble. Paired with a black and zig-zag printed mini skirt, the outfit accentuates Urfi’s figure and adds allure to the overall look, making a bold fashion statement that is hard to ignore.

Urfi Javed’s Hairstyle And Glam Appearance-

Her hair is styled in a sleek, middle-parted straight hairstyle, adding to her appearance’s overall modern and chic vibe. For makeup, Urfi opted for a bold and glamorous look, with soft matte eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and peach glossy lip color to complement her confident attitude. To complement her ensemble, Urfi opted for minimalistic jewelry such as delicate silver ear hoops, a silver and black butterfly neck chain, hair pins, and rings to keep the focus on her outfit. She completes her look with black velvet knee-length fabric boots.

