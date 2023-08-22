ADVERTISEMENT
Urfi Javed Makes A Colorful Dress From Comb, Ridhima Pandit Likes It

Urfi Javed, the queen of fashion, is back in the game. The diva makes a beautiful dress out of many combs in the latest avatar. While TV actress Ridhima Pandit likes it.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
22 Aug,2023 22:05:28
The sensational Urfi Javed is back with a bang. However, this time her outfit is such that even you can try it, only if you are an experimenting fashion enthusiast. In her latest avatar, the diva styled herself in a colorful dress made with a comb. Yes, you hear it right, comb. The thing you use to style your hair, Urfi uses to make outfits.

Urfi Javed’s New Colorful Comb Dress

Taking to her Instagram, Urfi shared a video clip of her new avatar. The video starts with Urfi Javed trying to comb her sister Asfi’s hair, but she doesn’t like it, so she leaves her there. Later she points out the comb and transitions into her new look.

Urfi Javed’s new look is all colorful and cool, made with bundles of comb. In the thin slip-comb dress, the actress exudes Barbie glam. She ditched accessories to let her creativity be the center of attraction. Her minimalistic makeup with winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, and nude lips rounded her avatar. In contrast, the neon high heels elevate her staggering look.

This new colorful dress looks cool and creative, and you can wear it, but you should know to carry your style gracefully, just like Urfi Javed.

Impressed with her style, famous TV actress Ridhima Pandit in the comments section, wrote, “Niceee.” While many share their

Did you like Urfi Javed’s new colorful glam in comb dress? Share your thoughts in the comments.

