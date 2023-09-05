Digital | Celebrities

Urfi Javed, the undisputed queen of eccentric fashion, has once again left the internet in awe with her latest sartorial choice. Known for pushing the boundaries of style, she recently dropped a video that took her fashion game to a whole new level. Brace yourselves for this one – Urfi donned an aquarium-themed bralette. Yes, you read that right, an aquarium-themed bralette. And before you start scratching your head in confusion, let’s dive into the details.

In this quirky fashion statement, Urfi ingeniously fashioned an aquarium-inspired top by using two plastic bags filled with water. But here’s the catch – she didn’t stop at just water; she added three to four goldfish swimming around in there. Now, if that doesn’t scream unconventional, we don’t know what does! It’s safe to say that Urfi has transformed the ordinary into the extraordinary with her inventive approach to fashion.

To complete her avant-garde ensemble, Urfi paired her aquatic-inspired top with pink high-waisted trousers that exuded style and sophistication. It’s a look that might sound absurd on paper, but Urfi’s ability to carry it off with sheer confidence is what truly makes it remarkable.

Check out-

Urfi Javed’s fashion choices have always been a topic of conversation in the industry, and she consistently pushes the envelope when it comes to style experimentation. What’s even more impressive is her unwavering confidence in pulling off outfits that others might shy away from. Her caption, “Machli jal ki rani hai” (The fish is the queen of water), adds a playful touch to the entire look, showcasing her sense of humor and flair for theatrics.

In a world where fashion often plays it safe, Urfi Javed stands out as a trendsetter who dares to be different. Her ability to turn everyday items into statement pieces is a testament to her creativity and fearless approach to fashion. So, while her latest aquarium-themed ensemble may have raised a few eyebrows, there’s no denying that Urfi carries bizarre fashion with unmatched panache, making her a true fashion maverick in every sense of the word.