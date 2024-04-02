Digital | Celebrities

Recently, Urfi Javed shared a video showcasing a duo fashion appearance. Please take a look at it below.

Urfi Javed, a well-known celebrity, has captivated the internet again with her unique dress choices. The actress became well-known after appearing on Bigg Boss OTT and has since been a social media celebrity, making headlines for her unique style. Urfi, known for pushing the boundaries of fashion, uniquely posts photos of her sartorial adventures on Instagram, and she appears in a duo fashion appearance.

Urfi Javed’s Duo Fashion Appearance-

White Bodysuit And Skirt

The gorgeous diva looks amazing as she donned a white bodysuit and skirt. The outfit consists of a white strappy, deep sweetheart neckline, sleeveless, midriff cut-out fitted, belly button keyhole, thigh-high cuts appearance bodysuit and paired with a matching-colored high-waisted marquee and rounded faceted beads floor-length skirt. The outfit is from Krésha Bajaj, and it costs Rs. 295,000. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted low ponytail straight hairstyle. The diva opted for glam makeup with shimmery eyeshadow, black eyeliner, highlighted cheeks, and brown matte lips. She accessories her outfit with a white stone embellished headpiece tucked in the hair, matching long earrings, and silver and diamond rings paired with white heels.

Floral Tennis Racket Bralette And Green Skirt

The dazzling diva looks gorgeous. She appeared in a floral tennis racket bralette and green skirt and shared them on Instagram. She looks hot in a red racket, with pink and green floral paper cut-out stuck on the gold chain halter-neckline and a bralette inserted in the emerald green body-fitted ruffled floor-length skirt. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted low bun hairstyle with loose curly hair tresses. The diva applied minimal makeup with shimmery eyeshadow, brown kajal, highlighted blushy cheeks, and glossy lips. She accessories her outfit with silver and emerald stone embellished long earrings, a silver ring, and silver heels.

According to you, which outfit do you like the most? Let us know your views in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.