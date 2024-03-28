Digital | Celebrities

Check out Urfi Javed, who shared a video of herself in a blue crop top and mattress skirt. Have a look below.

Urfi Javed has made a name for herself not just through her acting abilities but also through her unique and daring wardrobe choices. The actress, who rose to prominence after appearing on Bigg Boss OTT, has since been a social media celebrity, often generating headlines for her unique style. Urfi is known for pushing the frontiers of fashion, and she frequently shares peeks of her sartorial escapades on Instagram. In the video, she shared a video of herself as she opted for a unique look in a blue crop top and mattress skirt. Take a look below.

Urfi Javed’s Blue Crop Top And Mattress Skirt Appearance-

The diva looked stylish in a blue crop top and mattress skirt and posted a video of herself on Instagram. The outfit comprises a blue high neckline, one-shoulder puffed full sleeve, a bust keyhole crop top, and a mattress-style asymmetric hemline skirt. Shweta Gurmeet Kaur designed the outfit. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted high bun hairstyle with loose, curly open tresses. The diva opted for minimal makeup with peach shimmery eyeshadow and matte lips. She accessories her outfit with gold ear hoops and paired with beige heels. In the first appearance, the diva sleeps on the skirt cum mattress, and she wakes up and wears the skirt and starts running, and flaunts her outfit in the video.

