Urfi Javed Stuns In 100 Kg Ruffle Gown, Says, “Took 3 To 4 Months In Making”

Hold your seats, folks, because the undisputed queen of fashion, Urfi Javed, is here to leave you spellbound with her new look. Unveiling that nobody calls on the red carpet, Urfi created her own runway, spotted in Versova. The actress made an appearance wearing a blue gown.

As expected, Urfi yet again appeared in a new style, wearing a trail gown stitched by her own tailors and stylists. The netted blue strapless gown features a puffy bodice followed by a long trail gown with a captivating ruffle pattern, creating a Met Gala moment. Her creativity always blows fans’ minds; this is just another glimpse. Ahead of the Met Gala 2024, the fashionista walked like a queen.

But that’s not all! In a fascinating twist, the actress revealed in viral videos that her outfit weighs around 90 to 100 kg and took 3 to 4 months to create. This masterpiece was not the work of a single individual, but a team of 10 to 12 people, each contributing their creativity to bring it to life.

The outfit was so heavy that Urfi couldn’t walk herself 3 to 5 people helped her come out of the Tempo. And to properly embrace her look, she stood on a stage, flaunting her grace exactly like a Cinderella. Urfi’s confidence and attitude in carrying such an unusual look often become the talk of the town.

Do you like Urfi Javed’s new look? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.