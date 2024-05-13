Urfi Javed Stuns with Her Transformation in a Bald Look, Fans Trolled Her Says, “Filter Hai!”

Urfi Javed, the fashion queen, continues to captivate us with her unique style and daring outfits. The actress gained fame after appearing on Bigg Boss OTT and has since become a social media sensation, often making headlines for her distinctive fashion choices. Her fashion evolution speaks volumes about her creative prowess and fearless attitude towards experimenting with different looks.

Her Instagram feed is a glimpse into her lavish lifestyle and the ever-growing number of fans who admire her. Her account is a treasure trove of envy-inducing photos. Recently, she left her fans stunned with a bold transformation: She embraced a bald look. Scroll down to witness her jaw-dropping appearance.

Urfi Javed’s Bald Look Appearance-

Taking to her Instagram post, the actress shared an amazing transformation photo of herself as she appeared in a bald look. The actress donned a pink strappy, sleeveless plain outfit. She rounded off her look with minimal makeup, fluttery eyes, light blushy cheeks, and glossy lips. To complement her outfit, she wore a silver necklace. In the photo, the actress shared a selfie picture in the car showcasing her bald look. By taking a closer look, it seems that this picture has a bald filter.

Fans Reaction To Her Bald Look-

After sharing her photo on Instagram, her fans left comments, resulting in trolling. Check out the comments below.

