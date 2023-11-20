Urfi Javed Takes Inspiration From Sasural Simar Ka, Goes Bold In White Pantsuit Embellished With House Flies

The undisputed queen of bizarre fashion, Urfi Javed never ceases to capture attention with her every new avatar. Whether matching a risky watch skirt or going bold with no clothes, she is a daring girl who can do it all with grace. And if you are wondering what’s next? Urfi’s new outfit inspiration is from the famous show of Dipika Kakar in the past, Sasural Simar Ka. Let’s have a look below.

Urfi Javed’s New Look With Embellished House Flies

Absolutely mind-blowing! Urfi knows how to get into the limelight with her fashion moves. And this new look in the pantsuit is no exception. The fashionista, this time, spreads her charm in the plain white pantsuit. Urfi goes bold as she ditches the bralette and dons the blazer, accentuating her bold figure paired with matching loose pants. She also hides her burst with the customized house flies.

However, you must be wondering what’s new. Well, it’s the black house flies embellished all over her outfit, and she got this inspiration from Sasural Simar Ka’s show. She keeps her makeup minimal with glossy lips, shiny cheeks, and basic eye makeup. While her sleek hairstyle goes well. In the text she wrote, “Makkhi ko bhi nahi chhod k Maine apni aulaad dikha di.”

While in her caption, she said that’s better during the time of Sasural Simar Ka, she was not there. “Achha hua sasural simar ka wali simar k time

Mai nahi thi , bach gyi simar

Made these House flies 🪰 with the help of one and only @shwetmahadik.”

What is your reaction to this? Let us know in the comments box below.