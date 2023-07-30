ADVERTISEMENT
Urfi Javed Turns Flying Bird In Green Hanging Gown

Urfi Javed regularly treats with her out-of-the-box fashion. Today she turns a flying bird in a green hanging gown in her latest Instagram dump. Check it out in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
30 Jul,2023 02:35:51
Urfi Javed yet again stuns with her fashion and how! The diva, this time, turned into a flying bird in her latest Instagram pictures. She wore a dark green high-neck gown. The two sides of the outfit were attached with just a thread around the waistline.

Urfi styled her look with a sleek red secured ponytail, pair of earrings, and complementing makeup. She lifted her gown like a bird, spread its wings, and looked like a flying bird. The transparent unusual detailing caught our attention. The actress is known to make a statement with her style. She posed in a restaurant spreading her wings of charm.

In the other picture, she posed sitting on the chair like a queen. A glass of juice and a plate shows she has ordered something. Her expressions were edgy, which made her look more enchanting.

Urfi Javed is a renowned fashionista known for creating styles with unimaginable things. She has nailed her appearances in outfits made with snaps, razors, sacks, glasses, watches, and many other things.

The news made earlier buzzed on the internet for getting into a verbal fight with a man as he slammed her for her bold fashion in public. But the fearless diva didn’t let that affect her, and she stood still.

Did you like Urfi Javed’s new flying bird avatar? Please share your thoughts in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

