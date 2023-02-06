Urfi Javed’s Backless Outfit Made Heads Turn, Check ASAP

Urfi Javed taking her fashion and creativity a level up, shared a post featuring herself in a new avatar. In the reel video, Urfi looked gorgeous towards the start by wearing a white shirt tucked in with black pants and a black bow, a sleek hairstyle, blushed cheeks, and bold brown lipstick rounded her look. Urfi exudes a waitress look until the mirror behind her shows the uniqueness of this outfit. Urfi wore an outfit that looked clean and classy from the front side, but behind the scenes, she flaunted her sultry style in a bikini.

Initially, this video shocked the user, who assumed that Urfi chose something decent this time. But soon the video captured the mirror behind her, featuring her backless style in the mirror. Urfi Javed always is a step forward from everyone’s thinking. She nails it every time. The actress dropped this video with the caption, “It’s over.” Within one hour of sharing, this reel accumulated thousands of likes and views. And many of them couldn’t resist commenting.

A fan in the comments said, “That’s quite creative….” “There is a great msg behind this post , everyone doesn’t have the courage to accept the reality proud of uh ,” said the second user. The third person wrote, “urfi kya yar tum ne toh shock kr dia tha ek sec.k liye ..but ye krna har kisi k bas ka nhi , u r the best ..” the fourth person sarcastically wrote, “Creativity level is high.”

Urfi Javed, since her Bigg Boss OTT feature, has always brought some new styles online. The actress used watches, snaps, threads, and even safety pins to style herself in distinctive looks. She designs her fits herself and styles them. People call her weird and unique but still choose to watch her. Urfi Javed recently appeared in the MTV show Splitsvilla 14. Also, Urfi stole the show with her fashion game.

What are your favorite outfits by Urfi Javed? Follow IWMBuzz.com for more such amazing news.