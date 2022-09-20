Urfi Javed, the Bigg Boss OTT fame actress, has always attracted attention for her eccentric fashion choices, but at the moment, she is dominating the news because images of her family are trending online. The large family that Urfi Javed comes from includes her mother, two sisters, and a brother. She previously disclosed in an interview that she, her mother, and her siblings had left their father, Ifru Javed, because of his severe abuse towards their mother.

Since that time, she has been residing with her family without their father. The internet’s attention was drawn to her sister Asfi Javed and her cousin Urusa Javed even though the entire family oozes sweetness and charm. The sisters of Urfi Javed are damn hot, just like the diva. The diva is very famous and is loved for her stunning looks, and the star’s fashion game has always grabbed fans’ attention. The diva has a huge fan following and impresses us with her stylish looks.

The sisters of the diva are stealing the hearts of millions of fans, and their photos are going viral. Fans love their bonding and are giving us major sister goals. They have impressed us with their stunning looks and just mesmerized us with their superb looks. They all look hot and sassy and raise the hotness meter high.

