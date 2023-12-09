[Viral Photos] Urfi Javed is beauty personified in this blue satin high slit ensemble

Urfi Javed, renowned for her unconventional fashion sense, took to her Instagram to give fans a glimpse of a star-studded party. The actress, known for her daring fashion choices, graced the private event, mingling with industry peers and sharing candid moments. The pictures quickly set the internet ablaze, capturing the attention of fans and followers alike.

Among the highlights of the evening, one snapshot featured Urfi Javed striking a pose with none other than the glamorous Sunny Leone. The duo seemed to be enjoying the festivities, adding a touch of glamour to the star-studded affair in Bandra. Urfi was also spotted alongside the elegant Karishma Tanna, further elevating the celebrity quotient of the event.

Urfi Javed looked stunning in her blue attire

Dressed in a striking blue lace ensemble with a distinctive zig-zag design on the front, Urfi looked nothing short of stunning. The actress effortlessly pulled off the unique attire, complementing it with a sleek hairbun and a bold metallic makeup look. Sharing the captivating photos on her Instagram, Urfi captioned the post with a simple yet intriguing, “about last night,” leaving fans curious about the glamorous soirée.

Urfi’s work front

Urfi has made a mark with her roles in various television shows. Her on-screen presence has been appreciated in programs like “Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania” and “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.” Urfi’s talent and charisma have not only earned her a dedicated fan base but have also positioned her as a versatile actress with a promising future in the world of Indian television.