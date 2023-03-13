Mouni Roy is one of the most popular and admired actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi entertainment industry. She started her career many years back in the Hindi TV industry and today, she’s quite a force to reckon with both in Hindi TV as well as the world of digital media. Mouni Roy is one of the most popular and versatile actresses that we currently have around in the entertainment industry and well, that’s why, she truly deserves all the special love and attention that comes her way from all her fans. After having stunned the world with her sensational performance in Brahmastra, Mouni Roy is now busy entertaining her audience and fans to perfection in USA alongside Akshay Kumar and other stars.

During one of the action moments, both Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy were seen engaging in a super thrilling moment on-stage that was caught on camera and well, no wonder, we are truly blown away by what we get to see happening at their end. Well, do you all wish to check it out and fall in love? See below folks –

Well, that’s quite a bravado act from Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy together, right folks? Brilliant and sensational, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com