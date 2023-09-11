Digital | Celebrities

Urfi Javed is a queen of fashion. Recently, the diva steps out in the town wearing a stunning transparent floral backless dress, making the viewers drool

Urfi Javed, the eccentric fashion queen, never misses a chance to draw our attention with her every new avatar. This time, the fashionista makes a head-turning appearance in a white and blue transparent floral dress. Urfi, with her experimenting style, carved a new border in the fashion world.

Urfi Javed’s Dreamy And Sultry Dress

Urfi is her own stylist; the actress in the new dump on Instagram enjoying the monsoon chill. In the video, she can be seen wearing a stunning white and blue transparent dress with a thigh-high side slit. With the visuals, one can see the bikini bottom Urfi is wearing underneath her floral drape. She pulls off the floral glam amidst the greeny nature beauty in the garden with grace and quirkiness.

Urfi Javed’s Makeup And Hairstyle

With every new drape, Urfi Javed pairs up new makeup and hairstyle that suits well with her experimenting style. The actress adds a dose of charisma to Urfi’s sassy backless with the two-sided French braided low bun. She opts for minimal makeup with eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and nude lips to let her outfit get into the spotlight.

Wait, there is more! She elevates her chill moment in the garden with nude high heels. Her happy face and gorgeousness are irresistible. The happy and cheerful smile in the video caught our attention. And this sassy style in the floral dress is circulating over the web.

Did you like Urfi Javed’s head-turning moment in a floral dress? Please share with us in the comments.