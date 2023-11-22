Watch: Anushka Sen Revives Christmas Vibes Singing ‘Last Christmas’ By Wham

The social media sensation Anushka Sen takes the internet by storm with her musical treat. The Balveer actress is a powerhouse of talent; she is not just a good actor but also has skills in sectors like singing, dancing, and fashion. However, today, she is not flaunting any of them but reviving the Christmas vibes as there are few days left for Christmas to come. Let’s take a look below.

Anushka Sen’s Pre-Christmas Vibes

Taking to her Instagram, Anushka drops a video of herself singing a Christmas song. The actress can be seen playing a Guitar in her hand and beautifully sings the very famous song ‘Last Christmas’ by the well-known Hollywood singer Wham. At the same time, she looks candid in the black t-shirt and casual pants. She tied her hair in a clean, high ponytail. In contrast, her dewy makeup and pink lips glow in the video.

Sharing this video, the Balveer actress Anushka Sen wrote, “It’s almost Christmas, omg humming my fav Christmas song hehe.” Well, undoubtedly, many of us are eagerly waiting for Christmas. As it’s the time of celebration of love, spending time with family, and praying. Christmas is the best time of the year.

