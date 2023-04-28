Watch: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar giving advice to Baal Veer fame Anushka Sen on ‘trust issues’

Here’s when Anushka Sen once attended a spiritual program of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and asked the guru about ‘trust issues’ and how to overcome them, read

Anushka Sen was recently at the spiritual program of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The Baal Veer actress asked the spiritual guru about dealing with trust issues, which most of us of any age deal with in life. Read below to know what the guru had to say:

Anushka Sen gets advice

Anushka Sen asks, “When you trust people in life and sometimes the trust gets broken and it becomes like a huge wall inside our hearts and becomes so difficult to trust a new person, how to overcome trust issues?”

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, in a calm voice, replies, “Suppose in a shop a shopkeeper encounters a thief and from the next day he doubts everyone who enters into the shop as a thief sees them from that eye. Would you like to go back to that shop? Obviously not. First of all, you must trust that only good thing will happen to you number one. Second, do not get too emotional and make your intellect get shrouded. Trust your instinct, your intuitive ability and see things with a fresh outlook. Do not see it from the. Same old colored stained glasses. You know in any relationship, any interaction with people, see them fresh and new. You see that people trust you and you trust people.

About Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is known for his teachings on meditation, yoga, and breathing techniques, which he has shared with millions of people worldwide. He has also founded several organizations that promote peace, human values, and sustainability, including the International Association for Human Values and the Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Vidya Mandir Trust.

In addition to his spiritual and humanitarian work, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has been recognized for his contributions to society. He has received numerous awards and honours, including the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award, and the Gandhi-King Award for Nonviolence.