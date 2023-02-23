Urfi Javed is an Indian actress in several TV dramas and online series. Her moniker, on the other hand, just describes her approach. The fashion sector is the most visible Bigg Boss OTT rival. Urfi’s distinct fashion taste, on the other hand, has repeatedly baffled her fans. She dresses up and admires her beautiful figure as if she were a queen. Her latest recent appearance has made us fall back in love with her style.

The aesthetic of Urfi Javed offers a feeling of flair. The actress turns heads with her excellent taste and grace. Urfi’s unusual outfit, on the other hand, raises the fever. Urfi from Splitsvilla 14 made headlines with her outlandish outfit. Please scroll down to see her recent appearance in a unique bralette and weird makeup.

Urfi Javed’s Outfit Appearance

Urfi is shown in a social media video wearing a glittering cut-out provocative red and blue shimmery bralette with the word DIRTY inscribed and beige pants and sparkling shoes. She wore her hair in two side ponytails to show off her trim body. She completed her outfit with a pair of huge hoop earrings. The actress wore little makeup and had bleached her brows. Urfi has never been afraid to try new things when it comes to dressing, and she has always been able to draw attention to herself with her outlandish and daring appearances. She consistently astounds everyone with her bold appearance; her most recent appearance is no exception. The actress added heels to complete her ensemble. In the footage, she gets out of the car and poses for photographs with the paparazzi. She is shown engaging with the paparazzi and being described as “dirty, very cute.”

