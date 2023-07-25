ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Celebrities

Watch: Urfi Javed Gets Into Ugly Fight With A Man; Netizens React

Urfi Javed stepped out in her yet another unique style in a backless gown. The diva gets into an ugly fight with a man. Check it out in the viral video below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
25 Jul,2023 10:30:56
Watch: Urfi Javed Gets Into Ugly Fight With A Man; Netizens React 837131

Urfi Javed is a fashionista who has carved a niche in the industry with her experimenting fashion book. She comes up with new and bold styles often and treats her fans with something unusual and unexpected. She is often snapped in the city. While her stunning style results in huge public reactions, both positive and negative. Today also she walked out in her style, but a man messed up with her.

Urfi Javed Gets Into An Fight

The gorgeous diva stepped out in a green printed bohemian backless maxi dress with a Barbiecore hairstyle. But today, her fashion got her in trouble as she was slammed by a man in public for her weird dress. The video is going viral on the internet and has there has begun an internet discussion. The actress can be also seen saying, “Aape baap ka kya jaa raha hai.”

Reacting to the video, netizens shared their mixed opinion.

A user wrote, “Actually Uncle is right. Urfi Sherlyn Amy and Eisha Gupta, like shameless ladies are promoting nudity, and Media is also responsible as well.”

The other said, “Yeh aadami ko Manipur bhejo tab Pata chalega India ka naam Kahan kahan kharab ho raha hai. Aaya bada India ka tekedaar.”

‘Urfi belongs to India as well . Every person has their own respect . Nobody’s respect belongs to anyone,” says the third.

Watch: Urfi Javed Gets Into Ugly Fight With A Man; Netizens React 837132

Watch: Urfi Javed Gets Into Ugly Fight With A Man; Netizens React 837133

Watch: Urfi Javed Gets Into Ugly Fight With A Man; Netizens React 837134

Please share your thoughts in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Urfi Javed gets unapologetically real about her ‘lips filler’ journey, read 837069
Urfi Javed gets unapologetically real about her ‘lips filler’ journey, read
Watch: Urfi Javed's Red Gajra Hairstyle In Bikini Is Astonishing 836358
Watch: Urfi Javed’s Red Gajra Hairstyle In Bikini Is Astonishing
Watch: Urfi Javed Takes Barbie Fever To Another Level With Red Hairs 835813
Watch: Urfi Javed Takes Barbie Fever To Another Level With Red Hairs
Urfi Javed Hides Modesty With Hand; Styles Herself With Tomatoes 834976
Urfi Javed Hides Modesty With Hand; Styles Herself With Tomatoes
Urfi Javed steals it in her bold dress stitched out of her ‘shoe leather’ 833664
Urfi Javed steals it in her bold dress stitched out of her ‘shoe leather’
Urfi Javed's New DIY Necklace Screams Attention 832747
Urfi Javed’s New DIY Necklace Screams Attention
Latest Stories
Kareena Kapoor Khan Gets Moody In Vintage Denim And Shirt Style; Check Out 837128
Kareena Kapoor Khan Gets Moody In Vintage Denim And Shirt Style; Check Out
Kriti Sanon’s sisterly love with Nupur Sanon is mix of chaos n fun, see pics 837105
Kriti Sanon’s sisterly love with Nupur Sanon is mix of chaos n fun, see pics
Nia Sharma Turns Muse In Metallic Silver Mini Dress; See Pics 837087
Nia Sharma Turns Muse In Metallic Silver Mini Dress; See Pics
Sumbul Touqeer And Ulka Gupta's Quirky Friendship Goals In Pictures 837084
Sumbul Touqeer And Ulka Gupta’s Quirky Friendship Goals In Pictures
Shruti Haasan Feels Jaded With The Barbiecore Fever; Check Reaction 837082
Shruti Haasan Feels Jaded With The Barbiecore Fever; Check Reaction
Indian Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Under Fire for Umpire Dispute and Mocking Bangladesh in ODI Series Finale 837173
Indian Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Under Fire for Umpire Dispute and Mocking Bangladesh in ODI Series Finale
Read Latest News