Watch: Urfi Javed Gets Into Ugly Fight With A Man; Netizens React

Urfi Javed is a fashionista who has carved a niche in the industry with her experimenting fashion book. She comes up with new and bold styles often and treats her fans with something unusual and unexpected. She is often snapped in the city. While her stunning style results in huge public reactions, both positive and negative. Today also she walked out in her style, but a man messed up with her.

Urfi Javed Gets Into An Fight

The gorgeous diva stepped out in a green printed bohemian backless maxi dress with a Barbiecore hairstyle. But today, her fashion got her in trouble as she was slammed by a man in public for her weird dress. The video is going viral on the internet and has there has begun an internet discussion. The actress can be also seen saying, “Aape baap ka kya jaa raha hai.”

Reacting to the video, netizens shared their mixed opinion.

A user wrote, “Actually Uncle is right. Urfi Sherlyn Amy and Eisha Gupta, like shameless ladies are promoting nudity, and Media is also responsible as well.”

The other said, “Yeh aadami ko Manipur bhejo tab Pata chalega India ka naam Kahan kahan kharab ho raha hai. Aaya bada India ka tekedaar.”

‘Urfi belongs to India as well . Every person has their own respect . Nobody’s respect belongs to anyone,” says the third.

