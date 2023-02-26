A video of Urfi Javed is going viral on social media. The social media star has been unapologetic for her fashion choices over the years. The actress has time and again hit the headlines with her unusual fashion wave offs. As of now, the actress has been spotted at a posh restaurant in Juhu, where the actress could be seen in a weird ruffled ostrich avatar.

In the video, we can see Urfi Javed wearing the blue golden embellished ostrich outfit. She teamed the glittery outfit with a sleek hairbun. She completed the look with smokey eye makeup look and pink lips. The actress can be seen posing for the paparazzies in the video, smiling. Check out the video-

The actress earlier in an interview has mentioned that she is capitalising on sexualisation. She said, “Jo dikhta hai vo bikta hai. Mujhe nahi lapetna chada. Mujhe toh dikhana hai,”, she added, “I haven’t even sexualised my body the way people do. But I am capitalising on the sexualisation,”, as quoted by Free Press Journal.

The actress has earned her own separate fanbase however. With her bold choices, with her care-free aura, Urfi even though with her distinct and almost outlandish style file has made her own way out in the country. The actress is currently venerated as a fashion icon in the country. Urfi Javed shot to fame with her acting chops in some of the popular tv shows to date. The actress has also in the OTT Bigg Boss. She is currently hosting shows on OTT platforms and is an Instagram influencer.

