Surbhi Jyoti and Mouni Roy are two of the most popular stars from the television industry. The beauties are popular on Instagram too, followed their amazing posts and fashion aesthetics on social media. The stars have time and again dropped in special fashion photoshoot posts on their Instagram handle, dropping in goals. Given that, here again we are super enticed with their latest posts online.

Surbhi Jyoti, the Qubool Hai fame actress shared a reel video. The actress sharing the video synced to a hilarious audio that complains about being a ‘daughter-in-law’. The actress with her honed acting chops, rightly brought the best expressions and lip-syncs in the video. However, sharing the video, she also added a disclaimer that the video was just for fun.

Jyoti wore a beautiful peach pink floral salwar suit. She teamed it with sleek straight hair, kohled eyes and nude lips. She completed the look with a dupatta and a pair of beautiful gold ear studs. Here take a look-

Mouni Roy is currently amongst one of judges in the dance reality show Dance Bangla Dance. The regional show that streams in West Bengal. The show is quite popular amongst the netizens in Bengal. And Mouni being the judge has added more glam to it.

As of now, Mouni Roy has shared a boomerang video on her social media handle. The actress can be seen in a beautiful denim dungaree. She teamed the look with her gorgeous perfect hair curls and rounded off the look with bold beautiful makeup look.

