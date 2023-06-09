ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Editorial

Bloody Daddy Review: Is A Bloody Mix Of Mayhem & Daddy Issues

Shahid Kapoor's Bloody Daddy is one of the most loved and admired projects on OTT right now. It is currently out in Jio Cinema and well, we are super excited about the same. Let's read this article and detailed review for more details

Author: Subhash K Jha
09 Jun,2023 17:54:07
Bloody Daddy Review: Is A Bloody Mix Of Mayhem & Daddy Issues

Rating: ** ½

Bloody Daddy has an intense and focused Shahid Kapoor playing daddy to a young teenaged son who reacts to every effort of the father to reach out with, ‘Whatever’ ,‘Dad, Chill’ and whatever jargon kids use to feel cool .

The script itself tries hard to be urbane, cool and a little chic . Almost the entire plot is set in a 7-star hotel owned by a sleazy but subliminally wired to be humane if needed, Ronit Roy, who is as usual first-rate. Watch him closely in the sequence where tries to be sweet to a kidnapped boy. Ronit eclipses all the other talented actors in the room,barring Sanjay Kpaoor who is impossible to eclipse as he always stands out, and not in a good way.

The film’s canvas is cluttered with talented actors, mostly male, trying hard to grind their teeth and look sinister while also making every effort to show us they are having fun with fangs. The efforts to be ‘cool’ are constantly shot down by a plot that keeps shooting itself in the foot.

This story of desperate father trying to get his kidnapped son back in exchange of a huge consignment of cocaine is so keen on being constantly ahead of the audience that after a point the game of catch-me-if-you-can begins to seem tiresome.

Nonetheless Shahid Kapoor keeps the boat from toppling over. He is nasty when he is required to be. But occasionally his character Sumair surprises us by displaying a sensitive side especially when dealing with the novice bartender Bunty(Vikram Mehra ,endearingly naïve) or in the later portions with his son. It is a complex inherently self-contradictory character who trips over traps he himself lays and ultimately succeeds in swimming against the tides.

The film has some highspeed chase sequence which are well shot. The canvas and the camerawork are impressively eyecatching. I wonder why the bloody hell is Bloody Daddy(what am awful title for a film about a father trying to rescue his son from peril) playing for free on JioCinema?

Another thing: why is the lovely Diane Penty always cast in underwritten roles? She stands tall, in more ways than one, even when pitched against veterans like Rajeev Khandelwal and Shahid Kapoor. Ah, Khandelwal… nice to see him play wicked with such enthusiasm. Almost every character is trigger happy as they run around the hotel’s lobby while a lavish wedding goes on.

The constant collision of celebration and violence must have seemed exciting to those who wrote the script. But this story has been done twice before: in French as Sleepless Night and in Tamil as Thongaa Vaanam. Do we really want to watch the second Indian remake of a middling French film?

There is a standing joke in Bloody Daddy about men barging into the ladies’ washroom of a luxury hotel, and about a Nepali chef in the pantry of the same hotel innocently helping Sumair pack aata(flour) in packets in place of cocaine.

Cooking and cocaine…well done, It is the cleverest subtext in a film so obsessed with pace it leaves us breathless.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Our series UP65 will give out a lot of life lessons: Jay Thakkar
Our series UP65 will give out a lot of life lessons: Jay Thakkar
There were no compromises made when it came to the making of Asur 2: Pawan Chopra
There were no compromises made when it came to the making of Asur 2: Pawan Chopra
Review Of Mimi: Surrogacy Dramedy Edified By Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi’s Spirited Performances
Review Of Mimi: Surrogacy Dramedy Edified By Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi’s Spirited Performances
New Data Reveals Which Streaming Apps Are Thriving in India
New Data Reveals Which Streaming Apps Are Thriving in India
Online Curated Content Industry Unveils “Universal Self-Regulation Code for OCCPs”
Online Curated Content Industry Unveils “Universal Self-Regulation Code for OCCPs”
Pammi Aunty is back with Jio Studios and Jio Cinema - Ssumier Pasricha
Pammi Aunty is back with Jio Studios and Jio Cinema - Ssumier Pasricha
Latest Stories
Young Indian Car Designer Sahil Khan's Passion and Attention to Detail Propel Him to Stardom in the Industry
Young Indian Car Designer Sahil Khan's Passion and Attention to Detail Propel Him to Stardom in the Industry
Parull Khanna: From Cabin Crew to Jewelry Maven - A Journey of Determination and Creativity
Parull Khanna: From Cabin Crew to Jewelry Maven - A Journey of Determination and Creativity
Paras Kalnawat and Karishma Sharma's endearing friendship shines in latest photo
Paras Kalnawat and Karishma Sharma's endearing friendship shines in latest photo
Bigg Boss Babes: What's cooking at Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan's end?
Bigg Boss Babes: What's cooking at Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan's end?
Who could be the next lead on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?
Who could be the next lead on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa helps Viaan to deal with his needle phobia
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa helps Viaan to deal with his needle phobia
Read Latest News