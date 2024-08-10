‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ Review: A worthy addition to the pulpy mysterious world of Dinesh Pandit

Rating – ***1/2 (3.5/5)

Oh, the dearth of pulpy suspense thrillers in the Indian entertainment scene! There have seldom been instances where we have managed to encounter engaging romantic thrillers with a pulpy treatment that has you devouring it the more it continues. That is where Hasseen Dillruba worked so well – bringing a freshness to how a film can shock you and entertain you with a rooted love story.

Rishu (Vikrant Massey) aur Rani (Taapsee Pannu) Ki Prem Kahani is not a film Karan Johar would have wanted to make but co-producer and writer Kanika Dhillon is able to fabulously delve into the beloved fictional writer, Dinesh Pandit’s world yet again and produce a caper with twisted worlds. Dhillon plays out the rooted suspense stories through her alter-ego of sorts in the form of Dinesh Pandit – where the books become a tool for Rishu and Rani to plan their escape. The sequel, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba cannot just be a worthy addition to this mysterious and shockingly twisted world of Rishu, Rani, new entrants Abhimanyu (Sunny Kaushal) and cop Montu Chacha (Jimmy Shergill) but an intricately woven story that only pounces you with twists and turns when the time is right.

That is the thing with suspense sagas – there is an innate need to shock you throughout its runtime after a certain few minutes of build-up but Dhillon is cognizant of the fact that this unravelling of one mystery after another needs to be nurtured before unleashed. The performances are top-notch as both Pannu and Massey haven’t lost a beat from the first film, and cannot just be great with their performances but exhibit great chemistry – which is the basis of this sequel.

However, it is Sunny Kaushal, who stands out and how! There is an eerieness to his role which Kaushal can display fabulously well and at times, even overpowers Massey and Pannu. The supporting cast lends just the right amount of support but this is a film that primarily relies on the writing, and that is where Kanika Dhillon can showcase the layers she does.

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is even able to make you laugh on a few instances and that helps amid the madness that ensues amongst the characters who are on a cat-and-mouse chase from the police. The pre-climax scenario that gradually opens the tied threads does genuinely shock but just like is the case with several thrillers, has a few loose ends and partially impossible scenarios – thus dampening the impact.

It also doesn’t help that the Bonnie & Clyde treatment of Rishu and Rani leads to predictable situations where the little developments might develop intrigue but the ultimate conclusion doesn’t shock you, and this is there the makers including director Jaypras Desai get a tad indulgent. Desai does understand the appeal of its predecessor and sticks to its strengths but he is heavily aided by fabulous actors.

It might not be that meaningful anymore but Pannu, in my opinion, is still an incredibly underrated actor and one of the finest we have. Massey is getting the recognition he deserves and the hope is that this film should put Sunny Kaushal on the map. Having already indulged in Hasseen Dillruba, it is almost impossible to not do that Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, as the satiating need to enjoy a worthy suspense romantic thriller is now fulfilled.