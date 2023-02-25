Pamela, A Love Story(Netflix)

Directed by Ryan White

Rating: ***

Unlike, say, Netflix’s documentary on Yash Chopra, this two-hour romp into the sex bomb’s ostensibly rollicking life is revealing in ways that have nothing to do with her vital statistics.

Pamela , as seen through the wide-arc lenses of this far-reaching documentary, comes across as vulnerable and kind,and a bit befuddled with the attention that she has constantly garnered.

She addresses the elephant in the room, her physical assets, very directly. She talks about how hurtful it was when enlightened talkshow hosts would take sly digs at her…at them.Like a majority of well-endowed women Pamela Anderson fights hard to prove she the brains to go with the body.Bimbo, she ain’t. She proves it.

It’s not my fault, she seems to say.

Like many very successful women Ms Anderson’s conversation and demeanour suggest a certain amount of guilt for getting where she has in life. Throughout she speaks to us as a woman rather than a sex object.

Ms Anderson doesn’t mince words. Early in the two-hour well-crafted gentle and sensitized documentary she tells us she was molested by her babysitter as a child and raped by a man at the age of 12.

With rare archival footage to prop up her pertinent confessions, Pamela: A Love Story does justice to the woman who defines the defiant space.

The confessions are done without any trace of selfpity. There are no dramatic pauses in the narrative, no pausing or posing for effect. The end-result is a truly heartfelt voyage into the heart of a woman who needs to get a load off her chest.