ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Editorial

Review Of Tooth Pari: Is A Toothache Best Avoided

Subhash K Jha reviews Tooth Pari

Author: Subhash K Jha
22 Apr,2023 21:14:52
Review Of Tooth Pari: Is A Toothache Best Avoided

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites(Netflix,8 Episodes)

Rating: * ½

There is nothing truthful about Tooth Pari . It is a series founded on fabrications and laden with lies. It is like a plastic tree pretending to be an ancient branch of wisdom with creepy reptiles and snakes crawling all over the branches.

After trying to make head or tail out of this frail tale I was left feeling exhausted and pale as if I had been bitten by one of those vampires in this creepy but unintentionally comic rampage into the world of sanguinary desires rendered so abstruse it feels more like a riddle with no solution than a series meant to entertain/enthrall/intrigue.

Tooth Pari ticks none of the above boxes. It is a weird indescribable corny conundrum with actors that I respect such as Adil Hussain, Tillotama Shome and Revathi acting really weird with kinky makeup and hair extensions in psychedelic colours.Shome plays some kind of a tawaif in a vampire’s body. She prances around doing a Mujra of mayhem that seems choreographed by a mad yoga instructor.

The actors may have done it to let their hair down. But it’s the audience they are really letting down.

Revathi…I can only sympathize with her. Lady, what had gotten into you ? What had gotten into all the actors and technicians who agreed to be part of writer-director Pratim Das Gupta’s underground world of toothy vampires sucking the blood out of their victims,the biggest casualty being the storytelling that gets progressively trapped into a corner as the writer-director takes his characters on a journey into darkness Christopher Lee would have rejected on offer.

Who can fall for this utterly incoherent dance beyond death , unless fed some mind-numbing serum,which after consumption makes sense of nonsense?Or perhaps those who share the intellectual pretensions of this writer-director? For pretentious and phoney , this series certainly is.

Hats off to the actors for saying their hazy lines with a straight face. And Lifetime Achievement awards for those who can actually sit through this muddled love story about an unlikely love that grows between a bloodthirsty vampire Rumi(Tanya Maniktala, who finally seems to have found a suitable boy) and Roy(Shantanu Maheshwari who bears a canny resemblance to Bharat Bhushan in Baiju Bawra).

The two actors are interesting. Their vampirical love story, I am afraid, is not. I am surprised at how seriously the writer-director takes this weird kinky tale about underground half-humans who get squirrely after sucking on others’ blood. Talk about a pain in the neck! The only actor from the gallery of competent players who survives the fanged fatuousness is Sikandar Kher. This actor never fails to make an impression, even when the stakes are heavily weighed against him.It can’t get any heavier than this.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Review Of Netflix's Obsession: Is A Masterclass On Forbidden Lust
Review Of Netflix's Obsession: Is A Masterclass On Forbidden Lust
Exclusive: Abhimanyu Singh to feature in Netflix series Gangster
Exclusive: Abhimanyu Singh to feature in Netflix series Gangster
Exclusive: Yashpal Sharma joins the cast of the Netflix film Afghaani Snow
Exclusive: Yashpal Sharma joins the cast of the Netflix film Afghaani Snow
Big News: Netflix gets legal notice for offensive remarks on Madhuri Dixit in Big Bang Theory
Big News: Netflix gets legal notice for offensive remarks on Madhuri Dixit in Big Bang Theory
Review Of Your Place Or Mine: Is Hideously Mediocre
Review Of Your Place Or Mine: Is Hideously Mediocre
Review of Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga: Trips Over Its Own Smartness
Review of Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga: Trips Over Its Own Smartness
Latest Stories
Secret Revealed: Sara Tendulkar's Toned Body
Secret Revealed: Sara Tendulkar's Toned Body
5-Step Secret To Have Flawless Glow Like Neha Kakkar
5-Step Secret To Have Flawless Glow Like Neha Kakkar
"Oopsie", what is Illeana D'Cruz regretting?
"Oopsie", what is Illeana D'Cruz regretting?
Hansika Motwani's way of styling red is to go traditional head-to-toe
Hansika Motwani's way of styling red is to go traditional head-to-toe
Shraddha Kapoor Did These Dedicated Workouts To Slay Her Bikini Look In Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar
Shraddha Kapoor Did These Dedicated Workouts To Slay Her Bikini Look In Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar
Box Office Update: Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan witnesses minor growth, earns 25.75 crores on day 2
Box Office Update: Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan witnesses minor growth, earns 25.75 crores on day 2
Read Latest News