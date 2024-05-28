Review: ‘Panchayat S3’ is still heart-warming & adorable even though it suffers with a banal central plot of ‘internal politics’

Rating :- *** (3/5)

The Panchayatness of Panchayat is what keeps Panchayat rolling. It’s complex to decipher it but this show, that rides majorly on its simplicity has somehow managed to sustain it over three seasons. From being a dark horse that arrived out of nowhere in peak pandemic, Panchayat has now grown multiple folds with its positioning in pop culture.

But just like an array of shows that have returning seasons – more so a third and fourth and so on – losing the plot; Panchayat is one of the rare shows firstly to even have a third season and that too, in quick succession. That acts as a double-edged sword as I talk about the third season having had the chance to watch it beforehand.

Don’t Muddle With What Works

Credit has to be given to the makers of the show for somehow managing to keep the rusticity of the show intact. The innocence of several characters, the warmth between the four primary characters, and some interesting arcs of others make Panchayat Season 3 watchable for a large portion of its runtime. Because you’re invested in these already, you care about them you love them and love to despise a few of them as well – and that understanding has been kept intact.

It’s so amazing to see Faisal Malik aka Prahlad Ji getting more importance owing to what transpired with him in the penultimate episode of the second season – and that is just one example. Chandan Roy aka Vikas and Saanvika aka Rinki get more screentime and relatively better arcs but my spirit animal and the MVP of this season is undoubtedly Ashok Pathak aka Vinod. Watch out for his antics!

Losing Fuel

Suffering from the age-old problem of returning seasons, Panchayat loses fuel as episodes go by. Till the saga remains in the child-like innocence and absurdity of the little issues that Phulera is facing – it stays adorable and heartwarming but with the introduction of Vidhayak Ji and the internal politics that dominate around five episodes – the tropes get monotonous, the track gets banal and the conclusion gets predictable.

As seen in the trailer, Jeetendra Kumar aka Abhishek Tripathi aka Sachiv Ji says at one point, ‘acha bhala resign kar raha tha, faltu mein vapas aa gaya iss gaav mein’ – well, maybe not that harsh but one might feel the same after watching a marathon of Season 3 episodes.

Cliffhanger But Wondrous Future

The bigger issue lies with the future for Panchayat. On what already seems like a mediocre season, the finale was even more underwhelming and setting things up ahead.

A huge fight between all the primary characters sitting in the police station and two authorities talking about it is where the finale closes thus keeping a cliffhanger that raises more questions than answers. It does set you up for a fourth season but the direction in which it is heading looks bleak.

Panchayat Season 3 might not be a knockout viewing experience but still serves the loyalists enough to be still adorable, still heartwarming despite the disappointing direction it heads towards.